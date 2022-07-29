Placido Domingo performs at Joseph Calleia 25th anniversary concert led by Sergey Smbatyan

On July 26 opera legend Placido Domingo participated in Maltese tenor Joseph Calleia’s 25th anniversary concert.

Plácido Domingo and Joseph Calleja thrilled a sell-out audience with a captivating repertoire of popular classics in the picture-perfect setting of Fort Manoel on Tuesday night.

The artists performed to the accompaniment of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and under the baton of conductor Sergey Smbatyan.



Joseph Calleia and Placido Domingo performed together in the past, but sharing the stage with him in native Malta was a dream come true.

On October 5 the Maltese tenor will perform in Armenia with the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia under the direction of conductor Sergey Smbatyan.

The singer performed Alexander Spendiaryan’s romance “Ay, Vard” during a concert at the Dubai Opera House in June 2021.