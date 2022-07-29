Mkhitaryan: Mourinho didn’t want me to leave Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says Jose Mourinho didn’t want him to leave Roma this summer, but the parties ‘couldn’t reach an agreement,’ Football Italia reports.

The Armenian forward had spent three years with the Giallorossi before leaving on a free transfer earlier this summer. He joined Simone Inzaghi’s Inter, signing a two-year deal. He’s coming off a good season in the Italian capital, where he helped win a Europa Conference League and contributed to 11 league goals.

Speaking to DAZN, Mkhitaryan first discussed the family atmosphere in the Inter squad.

“Lukaku, Dzeko and Darmian, my former teammates, had told me so much about this squad. I felt good from day one, part of a family.”

He looked back at his departure from Roma last summer.

“I was disappointed to leave Roma, I had three good years there and won a Conference League. However, everyone knows that football changes fast and at 33 I still want to win.”

The Armenian forward confirmed that Mourinho didn’t want him to leave the club.

“Mourinho didn’t want me to leave? Yes, that’s true. Not only him, but also the club. In the end we couldn’t reach an agreement, so I made the decision to leave. It was good for me and for Roma because now they got Dybala, I am very happy for them.”

Finally, Mkhitaryan gave his thoughts on the return of Romelu Lukaku, who returned on loan to Inter only a year after his €115m move to Chelsea.

“We had a six good months together at Manchester United, we understood each other well on the pitch and it will happen here too. I found him stronger again.”

During his three years at Roma, Mkhitaryan made 117 appearances across all competitions. He scored 29 goals and provided 28 assists in that time.