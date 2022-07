Martinez & Eriksen set to feature in Man United’s friendly against Atletico

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named a 21-man squad to face Atletico Madrid in Norway on Saturday.

New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are set to play after being included in the full list.

United face Diego Simeone’s men in a clash in Oslo. The Reds are yet to lose a pre-season match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has not travelled with the squad, as he is more likely to partake in the second friendly in two days against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.