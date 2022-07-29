Caucasian leopard once again caught on camera in Armenian forests

As a result of monitoring carried out jointly by Khosrov Forest State Reserve” SNOC and the Armenian branch of the World Wildlife Fund, the photo traps of the reserve have again captured the Caucasian leopard, the Ministry of Environmental Protection informs.



The leopard is one of the most endangered species of the Caucasian ecoregion.



Currently, the Caucasian leopard is included in the Armenian Red Book and the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.



The leopard can be found in the following places: broad-leaved forests and deciduous forests, mountain steppes, sub-alpine and alpine meadows.