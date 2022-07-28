Eriksen scores on first Man Utd outing

Manchester United summer signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez both made their first appearances for the club in a behind-closed-doors friendly against National League outfit Wrexham, Manchester Evening News reports.

United and Wrexham agreed to play a behind-closed-doors match at Carrington on Wednesday as the two sides gear up for their new seasons next week.

Բoth Eriksen and Martinez started for Erik ten Hag’s side in the match, with the Denmark international netting a goal on his unofficial debut.