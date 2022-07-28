Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan attends Diaspora conference in Cyprus

On a working trip to Cyprus, Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan participated in the opening ceremony of the World Conference of Cyprus Diaspora at the invitation of the Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou.

During his meeting with Mr. Fotiou, the High Commissioner emphasized the importance of participating in this Conference after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation on Diaspora issues a month ago.

“Armenian and Cypriot diasporas are, above all, allies and friends. In this regard, there are multiple areas of cooperation: from cultural ties to dialogue between young people, etc.,” he noted.

Fotis Fotiou first expressed his gratitude to Zareh Sinanyan for accepting the invitation, before talking about the priorities of the two countries regarding Diaspora issues and their upcoming plans.

At the end of the meeting, the High Commissioner invited the Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots to participate in the upcoming Global Armenian Summit, which will be held in Yerevan this fall.