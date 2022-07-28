Christian Eriksen to wear No.14 at Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed Christian Eriksen will wear the No.14 this season following his free transfer from Brentford.

It will be the first time Christian has sported that particular number during his club career – he was no.8 for the majority of his time at Ajax and wore no.23 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen was given the no.24 for his two-year stint with Internazionale and took the no.21 during his half-season spell at Brentford earlier this year.

Eriksen will hope to be involved in this weekend’s friendlies against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.