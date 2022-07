See you soon: Serbian Crvena zvezda greet Pyunik in Armenian

Serbian champions Crvena zvezda posted in Armenian to welcome Armenia’s Pyunik into the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg match between the two teams is scheduled for August 2.

On Tuesday Pyunik smashed Luxembourg’s F91 Dudelange 4-1 to become the first Armenian team to qualify for the third round.