SportTop

Manchester United announces competition for Christian Eriksen’s signed shirt

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 27, 2022, 15:01
Less than a minute

To celebrate the signing of Christian Eriksen, Manchester United is giving a chance to win a home shirt that has been signed by the player himself.

The legendary playmaker and Denmark international has signed a three-year contract at the club and he cannot wait to get started as a Red.

Eriksen is particularly excited to work with new manager Erik ten Hag and he admitted the Dutchman was a major influence in his decision to join United over several other clubs.

Christian is currently working hard with his new team-mates at Carrington and could be involved in this weekend’s friendlies against Atletico Madrid in Norway and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. 

The competition is open here.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email July 27, 2022, 15:01
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button