Manchester United announces competition for Christian Eriksen’s signed shirt

To celebrate the signing of Christian Eriksen, Manchester United is giving a chance to win a home shirt that has been signed by the player himself.

The legendary playmaker and Denmark international has signed a three-year contract at the club and he cannot wait to get started as a Red.

Eriksen is particularly excited to work with new manager Erik ten Hag and he admitted the Dutchman was a major influence in his decision to join United over several other clubs.

Christian is currently working hard with his new team-mates at Carrington and could be involved in this weekend’s friendlies against Atletico Madrid in Norway and Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

