Lightning strikes kill 20 in Indian state

Lightning strikes have killed 20 people across eight districts of the eastern Indian state of Bihar in just 24 hours, the BBC reports.

More thunderstorm with lightning has been forecast in northern parts of the state for Wednesday and Thursday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked people to closely follow the advice by the state’s disaster management authority.

Hundreds die in India every year in lightning incidents during monsoon rains.

One of the reasons cited for the high number of deaths is the large number of people working outdoors in India compared to other parts of the world, which makes them more vulnerable.

On Tuesday, Mr Kumar announced a compensation of 400,00 rupees ($5,008) for the families of each of the deceased.