Armenian FM lays wreath at cross-stone dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship

On July 27, accompanied by Marek Benda, Head of the Armenia-Czechia friendship group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Czechia, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Prague on a working visit laid a wreath at the khachkar (cross-stone) dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship.

