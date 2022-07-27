Armenian FM lays wreath at cross-stone dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship

On July 27, accompanied by Marek Benda, Head of the Armenia-Czechia friendship group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Czechia, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Prague on a working visit laid a wreath at the khachkar (cross-stone) dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship.
