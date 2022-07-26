Meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders possible – Eduard Aghajanyan

Chief of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan does not rule out a meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders.

“Active diplomatic work is being carried out, including in the framework of parliamentary diplomacy, and meetings are taking place very frequently and in different formats. As far as I am informed, talks are under way to organize a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, as well,” Aghajanyan said.

He did not provide any timeframe for the meeting.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev last met in Brussels on May 22.

As a result of discussions mediated by President of the European Council Charles Michel, agreements were reached on the further course of work on the opening of regional communications, the launch of the work of the Commission on Border Demarcation and Security.

Issues related to the preparations for the negotiation process on normalization of relations between the two countries, humanitarian issues, as well as the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were also discussed.

An agreement was reached to continue the trilateral meetings, scheduling another meeting for July or August.