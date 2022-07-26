Deputy Speaker of Armenian Parliament, UNGA President discuss regionals security issues

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan received the President of the delegation led by President of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid.

Ruben Rubinyan highly appreciated Abdullah Shahid’s presidency during the 76th session of the General Assembly.

The NA Vice-President valued the work carried out by the UN Office in Yerevan aimed at supporting the current reforms in the country, and expressed gratitude for the contribution to the development of the capacities of the National Assembly.

Ruben Rubinyan emphasized the need for representatives of UNESCO and other UN structures to visit Nagorno-Karabakh, especially in the context of the threat to Armenian religious and cultural heritage.

Other issues related to regional security were also discussed.