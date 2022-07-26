Cristiano Ronaldo set to meet Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to discuss his future￼

Cristiano Ronaldo is due to meet Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Tuesday to discuss his future at the club, the BBC reports.

The Portugal forward, 37, wants the club to let him leave this summer and he missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.

He has yet to train with the squad but has now flown back to Manchester.

Ten Hag has previously said Ronaldo is “not for sale” and “in our plans.”

Ronaldo returned to United last season after playing for Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ten Hag said he spoke to Ronaldo before the tour, explaining: “I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me. What I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together.”

Ronaldo’s absence from the tour fuelled speculation over his future, coming after he also missed the club’s return to pre-season training at Carrington.

He instead trained at the Portuguese national team’s headquarters.