UK to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted in the United Kingdom on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA:PBC.

The show’s organizers decided the event could not be held in the winning country, Ukraine, due to the ongoing war.

The UK came second in this year’s contest, so the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) opened talks with the BBC.

It’s not yet known which city will host, but cities including Glasgow and Manchester have expressed an interest.

The UK has a number of places with suitable arenas, accommodation and international transport links.

Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, Aberdeen, London, Brighton, Belfast and Cardiff could also be in the running.

Cities will have to prove they have the right facilities and go through a bidding process.