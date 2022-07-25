Pashinyan, Blinken discuss Armenia-US agenda, regional processes

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Armenia-US bilateral agenda, as well as the security and stability of the region.

In particular, reference was made to issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, the opening of regional communications, the return of captives, and the clarification of the fate of missing persons.

Secretary State Blinken expressed the readiness of the US to support the settlement of all the mentioned issues in its capacity as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair.

Prime Minister Pashinyan reaffirmed his commitment to the peace agenda and emphasized that the Armenian public supports this course.

The interlocutors also discussed the processes taking place in Armenia-Turkey relations. The Secretary of State welcomed the telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Turkey on July 11 and reiterated the willingness of the US to support the normalization of relations between the two countries.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the US Secretary of State hailed the high-level contacts between Armenia and the US and agreed to continue the dialogue.