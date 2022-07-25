Japanese trumpeter performs works by Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian

The concert by the Japanese trumpeter Mitsukuni Tsujimoto was held in Yokohama with the support of the Armenian Embassy in Japan.

Armenian wines and brandy were presented at the reception organized after the concert.

Addressing the event, Armenian Ambassador Areg Hovhannisyan thanked Tsujimoto for organizing the concert, emphasizing that the concert was held in the context of the 10th anniversary of Alexander Arutiunian’s death and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan.

The Ambassador also emphasized the continuous strengthening of cultural ties between the Armenian and Japanese peoples through cultural events.