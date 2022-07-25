Armenian FM to pay a working visit to the Czech Republic

On July 26, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Prague, the Czech Republic.

The Foreign Minister will have meetings with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský and President of Senate Miloš Vystrčil.

Within the framework of the visit issues related to the enhancement of the Armenian-Czech relations, strengthening of the cooperation in the field of democracy, Armenia-EU relations, as well as regional security and stability will be discussed.

The meeting of Ararat Mirzoyan and Jan Lipavský will be followed by a press conference of the Foreign Ministers.