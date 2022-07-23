World Cup to use drones to help protect stadiums

Man-to-man marking will be paired with drone v drone security at this winter’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar, the BBC reports.

Unmanned aerial vehicles that shoot nets to bring down small “rogue” drones will help defend venues.

Fortem Technologies will provide the interceptor drones, following an agreement with Qatar’s interior ministry.

It says the agreement reflects growing fears about the threat potential drone attacks pose in general.

Fortem says its system is a safe way to bring down drones in built-up locations, reducing the risks of injury that might be caused if weapons were used..

The autonomous, radar-guided interceptor drones – dubbed DroneHunters by the firm – tackle small consumer drones by firing nets to snare the target drone which may then be carried to another location.

For larger drones, a net is launched at the target which is connected to a parachute, slowing the entangled target and forcing it to the ground.