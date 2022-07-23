French city of Clermont-Ferrand names square after Armenia

A square in the city of Clermont-Ferrand, France, has been named after Armenia and dedicated to the memory of innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian participated in the unveiling ceremony on July 19.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Clermont-Ferrand City Council, represented by Mayor Olivier Bianchi, for the important decision to name the square after Armenia and for the commitment to Armenian-French friendship.

She also thanked the French-Armenian “Rencontres et culture arméniennes” organization and its president Claudine Khachaturian for their contribution to the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian ties between France and Armenia and Artsakh.



After the opening of the square and the speeches wreaths were laid in front of the memorial plaque dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide near the square.



Armenian Consul in Lyon Levon Davtyan was also present at the event.