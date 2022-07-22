Starmus VI: European Southern Astronomy joins the science and art festival in Armenia

Xavier Barcons, Director General of the European Southern Astronomy (ESO), is one of the confirmed speakers at the Starmus VI festival, joining a star-studded line-up that includes no less than eight Nobel Prize laureates, five astronauts, and prominent artists and thinkers.

The Starmus Festival is an artistic and scientific celebration of the wonders of the Universe and science communication. Conferences, speeches, presentations, the Stephen Hawking Science Medal award and other events are a part of the programme.

Xavier Barcons

The sixth edition of the Starmus festival will take place from 5 to 10 September 2022 in Yerevan, Armenia. This edition is set to be the biggest yet and the theme is a dedication to the planet Mars.

Speakers at Starmus VI will include world-renowned astronauts, including Chris Hadfield and former NASA Administrator, Charles Bolden Jr. In addition, Starmus will feature a wide selection of Nobel Laureate scientists such as Kip Thorne, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Donna Strickland, as well as physicist and science communicator Brian Greene. Musicians will include rock band Sons of Apollo, legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman, Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American singer of System of a Down, amongst other celebrities and renowned scientists.

The Starmus Festival was created by Garik Israelian, a researcher at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands (IAC), and Brian May, astrophysicist and the lead guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen.