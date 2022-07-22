Russia, Ukraine sign grain deal with UN, Turkey

A deal to allow Ukraine to resume exports of grain has been signed in Istanbul.

The deal signed by Russia, Ukraine, the UN and Turkey is a “beacon of hope” in the war, the UN’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was in attendance along with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The deal, which representatives from all parties have just signed in Istanbul, means Russia agrees to a truce to allow grain exports.

Turkey will inspect ships to ensure they are not carrying weapons.

It’s considered a diplomatic victory in the war, which is now entering its sixth month.

But Guterres added the deal “did not come easy… it has been a long road.”