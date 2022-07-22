Armenia offers condolences to Iraq over deadly attack in Zakho district

Armenia has offered condolences to Iraq over the death of civilians and Iraqi people on tragic death of civilians as a result of shelling in Zakho district

“Our deepest condolences to friendly Iraq and Iraqi people on tragic death of civilians as a result of shelling in Zakho district. We strongly condemn violent act against civilian population & wish speedy recovery to those injured,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Vahan Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

The Iraqi government has accused Turkish forces of an attack on its citizens in a resort near the Kurdish city of Zakho, in the country’s far north. Turkey denied it had launched strikes against civilians and instead claimed that its arch-foe, the Kurdistan Workers’ party (PKK), was responsible.