Nord Stream: Key Russian pipeline resumes pumping gas to Europe

Russia has restarted gas supplies to Europe through its biggest pipeline, Nord Stream 1, following a 10-day maintenance break, the BBC reports.

There had been fears Moscow may not have resumed the flow in response to EU sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the European Commission urged countries to cut gas use by 15% over the next seven months in case Russia switched off Europe’s supply.

Russia supplied Europe with 40% of its natural gas last year.

Germany was the continent’s largest importer in 2020, but has reduced its dependence on Russian gas from 55% to 35%. Eventually, it wants to stop using gas from Russia altogether.