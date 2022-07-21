Iraq accuses Turkey of attack that killed nine in Kurdistan

A diplomatic row has erupted between Iraq and Turkey after nine civilians were killed when artillery shells hit a park in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the BBC reports.

Most of the victims were Iraqi tourists and children were among the dead. At least 23 people were wounded.

Local officials blamed Turkish forces and Iraq is recalling its charge d’affaires from Ankara.

Turkey is suggesting that forces belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) carried out the strike.

The “fierce artillery bombing” hit a park in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq’s Kurdistan region and Turkey, Iraq state TV said.

Children, including a one-year-old baby, were among the victims, the Kurdish health minister said.