HayPost+: Armenian postal operator launches mobile app

HayPost launched HayPost+ app thanks to which a number of postal operations of the company will turn digital. HayPost announced about the app launch during a concert show with the participation of Reincarnation band, Boing Orchestra and DJ Donz.

By downloading HayPost+ app, the clients will be able to use a series of postal services offered by post offices without visiting the post, in particular:

fast and easy receipt of notifications from state authorities (for the moment, only from Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service)

tracking of items via their tracking number and receipt of further updates on the search

postal calculators

online queing in order to visit the branch without waiting in line

presentation of postal services, etc.

As the CEO of HayPost Hayk Karapetyan mentions, «Today is a really important day for us, as with the launch of HayPost+ app we establish a completely new level of provision of postal services: we finish the key phase of the service digitization process which is one of the most important goals of our strategy. The app will allow our customers to exchange juridically certified mails/messages when implementing business or other function-related procedures».

HayPost+ app’s version 1.0 is already available in AppStore and GooglePlay markets.

The next 2.0 version to be introduced soon will include: