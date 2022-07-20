Yerevan metro resumes operations as bomb alert turns out false

The Yerevan metro resumed operations at about 6 pm after the bomb alert turned out to be false, Head of the Information Department of Yerevan Municipality Levon Sardaryan informs.

All metro services in Yerevan were suspended and passengers were evacuated earlier today in response to an anonymous bomb alert.

At 12:57 the National Center for Crisis Management was alerted that explosive devices were placed in Yerevan metro stations.

Cynologists and rescuers were deployed to the scene, no explosives were found.