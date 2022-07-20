Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Russia planning to launch activities in Armenia

Armenian Minister of High-tech Industry, Robert Khachatryan, received the delegation of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Russia company, headed by Director General Yasushi Kakitsuka.

Minister Khachatryan briefed the guests on the current state, developments and challenges of Armenia’s high-tech industry, pointed out possible ways of cooperation.

Yasushi Kakitsuka, in turn, detailed the directions and areas of the company’s activity, outlined possible scenarios of interaction.

During the meeting, a number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed. The parties emphasized that cooperation can be a serious bridge for the formation of new business ties and development of activities. Opinions were also exchanged regarding the possibilities of organizing meetings with technology companies and holding discussions on projects.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Russia intends to outline ways of cooperation with the Armenian government, and launch activities in Armenia.