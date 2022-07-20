Blinken releases Trafficking in Persons Report: Armenia on Tier 2 for second year running

On July 19, 2022, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released the 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report. For the second year in a row, Armenia is on Tier 2, in recognition of its overall increasing efforts towards the elimination of trafficking as compared with the previous reporting period.

These efforts included prosecuting more traffickers and identifying more victims. Courts convicted a labor trafficker for the first time since 2014. The government adopted screening indicators for use by social workers, amended procedures to standardize data collection and information sharing, and provided comprehensive training to relevant staff.

The report also notes that Armenia does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and suggests areas for future improvement, particularly in victim identification and labor trafficking. The United States is committed to partnering with Armenia to advance its anti-trafficking efforts.