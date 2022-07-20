Armenian, Russian diplomats discuss “North-South” international transport corridor

Bilateral consultations were held in Moscow on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.

During the negotiations, the parties exchanged ideas on a wide range of issues related to relations with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, prospects for the development of multilateral cooperation in the Eurasian area, cooperation with the SCO, as well as issues related to the “North-South” international transport corridor. The importance of combining approaches in the Asian direction was emphasized.

Mnatsakan Safaryan and Igor Morgulov emphasized the continuation of the practice of conducting consultations on issues of bilateral interest.