Ambassador Mkrtchyan donates books on Armenian Genocide, history and culture to National Library of Greece

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan visited the National Library of Greece and met the director of the library Stavros Zoumboulakis.



Аccompanied by the Director, Ambassador Mkrtchyan toured the library, familiarized himself with the literature, publications, exclusive books stored there, as well as the process of organizing electronic reader service.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of inter-library cooperation, contacts, mutual visits and exchange of experience in strengthening and developing intercultural and educational ties.

The parties discussed the prospects of holding joint events.



Ambassador Mkrtchyan donated a number of books to the National Library of Greece on the history of the Armenian Genocide, the history and culture of the Armenian people, expressing hope that literature will take its rightful place in the National Library of Greece.