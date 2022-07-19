EU’s Borrell welcomes the meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell has welcomed the meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov in Tbilisi over the weekend.

He called it “an Important step towards the comprehensive solution.”

“EU is fully engaged in support of peaceful, secure and prosperous South Caucasus. Normalization/reconciliation can be achieved only in direct dialogue,” Borrell added.

On July 16, the meeting of Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was held in Tbilisi, hosted by Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili.

The parties touched upon a wide range of issues regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, they discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps.