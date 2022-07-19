Armenian students win six medals at 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad

Armenian schoolchildren won two silver and four bronze medals in the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad held in Oslo July 6-16.

The event featured 589 students from 104 countries, of which 521 were male and 68 were female.

The Armenian team was represented by six students – five from the Shahinyan special school for physics and mathematics, and one from Quant school. Vahagn Hovhannisyan and Ruben Hambardzumyan, won silver medals, Hayk Karapetyan, Vahram Asatryan and Areg Mkrtchyan, and Arayi Khalatyan won bronze medals. The team was placed 26th in overall ranking.

The Armenian team was led by Smbat Gogyan (“Square” Educational Foundation of the National Academy of Sciences) and Gurgen Asatryan (Armenian State Pedagogical University).

The Armenian team had won two silver and three bronze medals at the 62nd International Mathematics Olympiad held online.