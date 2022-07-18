Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marry in Las Vegas

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have got married in Las Vegas, Ms Lopez has confirmed.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote on her website.

The nuptials come 17 years after they called off their first engagement.

News of the couple getting back together last year sent fans into a spin, as they publicly displayed their rekindled love on social media.

The Clark County Clerk’s Office in Nevada – where Las Vegas is located – shows on its record system that Jennifer Lopez will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

The pair met on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002, and got engaged in 2003, but broke it off the following year, blaming “excessive media attention”.

During their time apart, Lopez was engaged several times and also married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. They have two children together. This will be her fourth marriage.

Meanwhile Affleck was married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.