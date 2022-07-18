Armenian PM, chief of Russia’s Intelligence Service discuss processes taking place in the South Caucasus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation Sergey Naryshkin.

The Prime Minister noted that Mr. Naryshkin’s visit is another good opportunity to discuss issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that joint efforts will make the cooperation more effective and stronger.

Sergey Naryshkin expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the high-level political dialogue between Armenia and Russia, which contributes to the development and strengthening of cooperation in various fields.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to international and regional security. Reference was made to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region.