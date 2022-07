Armenian FM to pay official visit to Poland

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to Poland.

Within the framework of the visit, Foreign Minister Mirzoyan will have meetings with Foreign Minister of Poland Zbigniew Rau and other high-ranking officials.

Issues related to Armenian-Polish relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as regional stability will be discussed.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Zbigniev Rau will deliver statements for the press with the results of their meeting.