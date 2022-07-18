Armenian FM briefs US Deputy Secretary on regional processes

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Kern Donfried had a telephone conversation at the initiative of the American side.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Kern Donfried discussed a number of issues related to regional security and stability.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed the interlocutor on the latest developments in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Reference was made to the process of unblocking regional transport infrastructures and economic ties, the work of the commission on border demarcation and security.

Thoughts were exchanged on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Tbilisi hosted by the Georgian side on July 16. Ararat Mirzoyan notef that the Armenian side continues to emphasize the role of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship and co-chairing countries in the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.