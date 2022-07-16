Barcelona agree €50m deal to sign Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are set to sign Robert Lewandowski on permanent deal from Bayern, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano says.

According to him, Lewandowski will sign the contract with Barcelona, agreed since last February, during the weekend. Bayern will receive €50m.

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB



Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday – he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

Sky Sports reports that the striker will fly to Spain on Saturday for a medical before signing his three-year contract, which contains an option for a further 12 months.

The Poland international had just one year remaining on his Bayern contract and had told the club he would not renew his deal.

Up until now the German champions had insisted Lewandowski was not for sale and turned down a €40m offer from Barcelona last month.