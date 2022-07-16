Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions – Defense Ministry

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has refuted the reports of the Azerbaijani side claiming that during the night of July 16 units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.



At the same time, the Ministry said, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from various, including large-caliber rifles, in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the specified section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The fire of the Azerbaijani units was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side.