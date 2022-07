Armenian FM arrives in Tbilisi to meet Azerbaijani counterpart

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan has arrived in Tbilisi, Georgia for a working visit, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Minister Mirzoyan is expected to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov later today.

The Foreign Ministers last met in Dushanbe in Mid-May. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also participated in the meeting.