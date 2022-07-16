Armenia, Georgia discuss expansion of transit opportunities

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili within the framework of his working visit to Tbilisi.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Irakli Gharibashvili hailed the high level of Armenian-Georgian relations based on centuries-old friendship between the two peoples, expressing confidence that the further activation of political dialogue and official mutual visits would contribute to the strengthening of multi-sectoral cooperation between the two countries. Ararat Mirzoyan noted that further development of relations with Georgia is of strategic importance for Armenia.

The importance of taking appropriate steps to strengthen economic cooperation was emphasized and the work of the Armenian-Georgian intergovernmental commission was highlighted. Issues related to the facilitation of the process of transit cargo transportation through the territory of Georgia and the expansion of transit opportunities were discussed.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues of regional security and stability.

Ararat Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to the Georgian side for hosting the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and for their willingness to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Thoughts were exchanged on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.