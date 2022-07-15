PoliticsTop

Armenian Security Council Secretary briefs CIA Director on regional security

July 15, 2022
Less than a minute

Secretary of the Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, met with the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, Mr William Burns.

The interlocutors discussed further development of the Armenia-US bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Security Council presented the regional security environment, existing challenges and Armenia’s approach to establishing peace in the region.

In this context, the parties discussed the negotiation processes between Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey.

