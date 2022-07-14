US House adopts amendment calling on Azerbaijan to release all Armenian POWS and civilians

The US. House of Representatives adopted an amendment spearheaded by Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), calling on the government of Azerbaijan to immediately return all Armenian POWs and captured civilians, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The amendment (#611) was adopted as part of “en bloc 5” – a larger grouping of amendments to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R.7900).

Joining Rep. Schiff as Congressional cosponsors of the bipartisan amendment include Representatives Don Beyer (D-VA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Tony Cardenas (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), Katherine Clark (D-MA), Jim Costa (D-CA), Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Young Kim (R-CA), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), James Langevin (D-RI), Brenda Lawrence (D-MI), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Andy Levin (D-MI), Ted Lieu (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Dina Titus (D-NV), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and David Valadao (R-CA).