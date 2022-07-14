Ruling Civil Contract faction will not apply to Constitutional Court to strip opposition MPs of parliamentary mandates

The Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly will not take the case of stripping opposition MPs from parliamentary mandates to the Constitutional Court, Armenpress reports.

The issue was discussed today at the sitting of the National Assembly Board. Speaking to reporters after the sitting, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan cited several reasons for the decision.

First, he said, the issue can be considered solved after the removal of opposition MPs from their positions at the National Assembly.

Another reason, according to Rubinyan, is the respect for the people’s votes. Furthermore, he said, the country needs political stability and solidarity now.

Finally, he said, the opposition is wrong thinking that the ruling faction will turn to the Constitutional Court, thus providing them with a “lifeline” to escape.

At the same time, Ruben Rubinyan noted that the issue will emerge again if the opposition MPs fail to show up during the next session of the National Assembly.

The opposition MPs have not attended the sitting since launching series of protests against the incumbent government.

The ruling Civil Contract faction earlier removed Ishkhan Saghatelyan from Armenia faction from the position of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. Vahe Hakobyan was dismissed as Chair of the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs. Armen Gevorgyan, in turn, resigned as head of the Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration.