Nicolas Aznavour appointed as General Delegate at Souvenir Français

The Co-founder and Chairman of the Aznavour Foundation Nicolas Aznavour has been appointed as General Delegate at the Souvenir Français, an organization with a primary mission to recognize and commemorate all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of their Homeland.

“It is a special honor to make this announcement on the Bastille Day – the National Day of France, when the creation of the French Republic is celebrated,” the Aznavour Foundation said in a statement.

As a delegate, Nicolas will contribute to preservation of memory for younger generations and organization of local homage events.