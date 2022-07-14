Holy Cross Cathedral to celebrate 100 years of service to LA’s Armenian community

One hundred years of service to the Los Angeles Armenian-American community by the Holy Cross Cathedral will be celebrated at a gala banquet on Saturday, September 24, under the auspices of Prelate, His Grace Bishop Torkom Donoyan, Asbarez reports.

To mark this occasion, an evening church service is planned for Saturday, September 10, with the blessing of the incense and crosses at 7:00 p.m. The celebration will continue on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM with the official divine liturgy; the blessing of Madagh; Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross and Name Day of Holy Cross Cathedral.

This is a unique opportunity for the Los Angeles Armenian community to gather together to celebrate the Cathedral’s 100th anniversary. The church has served as a haven to many of the immigrants and their families who came to this country seeking freedom while maintaining a connection to their heritage.

Founded 100 years ago on 20th street in the heart of the then-Armenian-populated district in what is now Downtown Los Angeles, Holy Cross served as the spiritual anchor for the Armenians who were then slowly congregating in Southern California. Today, the Church, that was relocated in the 1980’s to the City of Montebello and recognized as a Cathedral, is the spiritual home for thousands of Armenian Americans across Southern California.