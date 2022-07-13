COAF and Starmus sign MoU to bring International Science & Art Festival to COAF SMART Center in Lori, Armenia

On July 11th, COAF Managing Director Korioun Khatchadourian and Starmus Founding Director Prof. Garik Israelian signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at COAF Headquarters in Yerevan. The main purpose of this MoU is to host a STARMUS Day at the COAF SMART Center in Lori Province on

September 10th, in order to expand the reach of the 6th Starmus science and art festival, to be held in Yerevan, Armenia, to the countryside of Lori.



Starmus is an international festival founded in 2011 by Spanish-Armenian astrophysicist Garik Israelian and the legendary guitarist of Queen Brian May. Over the years, the annual festival has become a platform that unites world-renowned scientists and artists—among which the most prestigious Stephen Hawking—to inspire new generations of youth to explore the world of science. The sixth edition of Starmus, titled “STARMUS VI: 50 Years On Mars,” will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, from September 5-10, 2022.



“The decision to bring Starmus to the COAF SMART Center in Lori is a global message that Starmus is not just in one place; Starmus is everywhere. Therefore, if there is an opportunity to bring the mission of Starmus to the villages of Armenia, then we should do it. And this is what we are doing now; we are bringing Starmus to Lori,” states Garik Israelian.



The MoU between COAF and Starmus highlights the shared commitment of the two parties to stimulate rural children’s interest in, and knowledge of, science and culture.



COAF will host a “STARMUS Day at SMART,” inviting local and international guests to a wide offering of musical performances, panel discussions, stargazing, a planetarium, and an agricultural fair. The event will also feature a compelling line-up of artists, scientists, and Nobel laureates.



The “STARMUS Day at SMART” is powered by Starmus and organized within the “Lori, Your Next Destination” project, implemented jointly by the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and COAF.