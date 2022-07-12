Foreign diplomats in Armenia briefed on Starmus festival

Heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the Republic of Armenia were briefed on the program and events to be held within the framework of the international Starmus VI festival to be held in Armenia in September 2022.

Welcoming the attendees, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan emphasized the importance of the Starmus international festival, which will host around 100,000 visitors.

The founder of the Starmus festival, astrophysicist Garik Israelyan, noted that around five dozen world-famous scientists, including Nobel prize winners, engineers and cosmonauts, music and art stars will participate in the event.

Heads of diplomatic missions present at the meeting had the opportunity to address their questions to the organizers.

Starmus is an international festival associated with Stephen Hawking, Brian May, Alexey Leonov and other world famous names. The first Starmus festival was held in the Canary Islands (Spain) in 2011, then it traveled to Norway and Switzerland. The festival combines science, education, art and technology and aims to popularize science through art for humanity.