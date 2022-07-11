Rwanda interested in cooperation with Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda Vincent Biruta and the delegation led by him.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated the cooperation between Armenia and Rwanda within the framework of the International Organization of the Francophonie and expressed hope that it will also promote the development of bilateral relations. Nikol Pashinyan warmly recalled the contacts with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during the latter’s visit to Armenia, as well as within the framework of the Davos World Economic Forum and reaffirmed his willingness to deepen the partnership.

Vincent Biruta thanked for the hospitality and conveyed to Prime Minister Pashinyan the warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Rwanda. He assessed the discussions with the Armenian Foreign Ministry partners as effective and noted that Rwanda is interested in cooperation with Armenia, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the agenda of partnership within the framework of the OIF, referred to the prospects of the development of bilateral trade and economic ties. In this context, the field of tourism was considered promising.

The Prime Minister asked to convey his greetings to the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame.