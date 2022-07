A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit 15 km north-east of the village of Bavra, Armenia.

The quake was registered at 09:10 local time (05:10 GMT), Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia reported.

The earthquake measured 5 at the epicenter.



It was felt in Shirak, Lori, Aragatsotn, Tavush regions and In capital Yerevan.

It followed a stronger 4.4 magnitude quake registeted at the same place at 07:36 05:36 GMT).